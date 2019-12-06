IBEC outlines necessary upgrades to make Galway more sustainable into future

Galway Bay fm newsroom – IBEC has issued an end of year report outlining several recommendations to make Galway more sustainable and balanced into the future.

The enterprise body has complied the report following a conference in Galway earlier this year, where feedback was collected from local business owners.

The guidelines cover key areas such as traffic management, housing, transport, broadband and education.

Some of the suggestions include completing the Galway Ring Road project, increasing funding for higher education instructions and the roll out of the National Broadband Plan.

Senior Regional Policy Executive for Ibec Helen Leahy says Galway is in a great position to grow but better infrastructure is needed.