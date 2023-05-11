Ibec calls on Government to address housing and labour shortages in the West

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ibec is calling on Government to address housing and labour shortages in the West.

The group that represents Irish business, says capacity constraints and labour supply are the key challenges facing business growth in the region.

Ibec recently hosted leading voices in regional business at The Galmont Hotel in the city as part of its Regional Insights Series.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Ibec’s Head of Regional Policy, Helen Leahy, outlines what they see as priorities for the West.