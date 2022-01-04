IBAL litter survey sees Galway city lose clean status

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

Galway has fared badly in the latest IBAL litter survey with the city losing it’s ‘Clean Status’

The city has fallen to 24th spot in the ranking of towns and cities across the country, and is now labelled moderately littered.

Ballybane has also fared badly with inspectors finding that two litter blackspots previously highlighted at Ballybane Industrial Estate and Ballybane village showing no improvement.

An Taisce says long term neglect was evident at both sites.

Naas has been crowned Ireland’s cleanest town for 2021.