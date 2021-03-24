Iarnród Éireann addresses Galway councillors on plans for rail network across the West

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Representatives from Iarnród Éireann briefed Galway County Councillors this week on the company’s plans for the rail network in the West in the coming years.

Millions of euro for the development of the Oranmore Station was welcomed but the future of the track from Athenry to Tuam remained a matter of contention.

Barry Kenny and Michael Reidy from Iarnród Éireann told Councillors that a double tracking system from Galway to Athenry was an objective but that bringing it to Ballinasloe was not in any plans now.

However, hourly trains between Galway and Dublin are planned when extra locomotives coming into service.

€12m for a major development of the Oranmore Station, was welcomed by Councillors and management.

A report by the Ernest and Young Company which did not favour reviving train services from Athenry to Tuam attracted criticism with Councillors Tim Broderick and Jimmy McClearn pointing out what they described as numerous inaccuracies.

Barry Kenny of Iarnród Éireann said inaccuracies were rectified and they stood over the report.

However, a wider strategy for the rail services is being looked at which could encompass or override any studies from the past.

The Iarnród Éireann representatives also said that nothing would happen on the Athenry to Tuam track, where a greenway has been suggested by some, in the meantime.