Hundreds walking out of UHG Emergency Department every month

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s been revealed that hundreds of people are walking out of the Emergency Department at UHG every month.

A new national report shows that at some hospitals, one in five patients are walking out without being seen over long wait times.

On average, 328 people walk out of the emergency department at UHG every month over lengthy waiting times at the unit.

The figure represents around 6 percent of total patient numbers presenting at the facility.

Meanwhile, at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, the figure stands at 89 patients – just over 4 percent of total patients attending the A&E.

While the figure for UHG is on the higher end of the scale, it’s far from the worst figure in the country.

According to the Irish Mail on Sunday, over 1,300 patients are walking out of the emergency Department at the Mater Hospital in Dublin every month.

That’s almost 1 in 5 patients who attend the unit.

The lowest figure was recorded at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny, where 44 patients walk out on average each month – just over 1 percent of total numbers presenting at the unit.