Hundreds of schoolkids from across Galway descend on Boston Scientific for STEM day

29 May 2024
29 May 2024
Bus Eireann has confirmed it’s investigating an incident at Eyre Square – which saw a bus get stuck just inches from the front of a busy pub l...
Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information over an 84 year old woman missing from Gort. Teresa Tannian was last seen at approximately 7pm last Satu...
The community in Oughterard will be at the heart of plans to build a new pedestrian footbridge in the village. That was the assurance given by an engineer...
Local councillors are adamant that members of the public are engaged with, during the development of the Headford Transport Plan. The plan will address tr...