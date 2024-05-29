Galway Bay FM

29 May 2024

Hundreds of schoolkids from across Galway descend on Boston Scientific for STEM day

A life-size robot named Alex has stolen the show at a STEM promotion today at Boston Scientific in Ballybrit.

The aim of the event was to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Chloe Nolan was there and has this report.

