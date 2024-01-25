Galway Bay FM

25 January 2024

Hundreds of kids flock to Teddy Bear Hospital at University of Galway

Fun isn’t usually a word we’d associate with hospitals.

But that’s exactly the word to describe a very special event that got underway today at University of Galway – the annual Teddy Bear Hospital.

It sees med students deal with hundreds of injured teddys, using special x-rays, body scans, blood tests, surgeries and medicines.

And today, hundreds of kids flocked to the temporary hospital, which also featured a range of activities, including an enormous bouncing castle.

David Nevin was there this morning to find out what was wrong with some of the Teddys in attendance.

