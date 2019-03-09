Hundreds of homes and businesses across Galway still without power

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Last night’s storm caused thousands of power outages across Galway, with ESB crews spending the day carrying out repair works

The electricity supply company says it hopes to have all areas of Galway up and running again by 10 tonight at the latest

The storm caused power surges and temporary outages across the country around 3 and 4am while the cuts are longer term in a large number of areas

This tea-time the areas worst affected are Creagh, Glenamaddy, Gort, Athenry and Ballygar and it’s hoped all will have power restored by 7pm at the latest

Pockets of Connemara are still without power with Recess still badly affected

In the city a large number of homes and businesses in the Salthill area have no power supply, with an estimated restore time of 10 tonight