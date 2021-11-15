Hundreds of Galway hair and beauty salons to start providing information for victims of domestic violence

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 500 hair and beauty salons in County Galway are to start providing information on how to access support for those experiencing domestic abuse.

2,500 salons across the country are taking part in the partnership between Women’s Aid and the Hair and Beauty Industry Confederation.

According to EU research, one in four women in Ireland in a relationship have been abused by a current or former partner.

518 businesses in Galway will place QR codes on mirrors to link people to information on domestic abuse.

Linda Smith from Women’s Aid says it’s hoped women will open up to their stylists because they trust them.

