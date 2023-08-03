Hundreds of entries already in for Ladies Day at the Galway Races as huge crowds expected

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Hundreds of entries have already been submitted for Ladies Day at the Galway Races, as huge numbers are expected at Ballybrit today.

A prize of €10,000 in cash is up for grabs for the overall winner of the Best Dressed Lady, with €3,000 for the winner of Best Hat.

Almost 50,000 people have attended this year’s summer festival so far this week – an increase on the 2022 attendance.

Gates open earlier today – at 11:15 – with advanced registration available online for the Best Dressed competition.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Sales and Marketing Manager of Galway Races, Sinead Cassidy says there’s huge interest this year: