Galway Bay FM

21 June 2024

~1 minutes read

Hundreds of artists to visit Galway this weekend for fifth annual Uke Fest

Share story:
Hundreds of artists to visit Galway this weekend for fifth annual Uke Fest

Hundreds of artists are expected to visit Galway this weekend for the fifth annual Uke Fest.

Last year over 500 artists from all over the world attended the city event, with this year promising a similar turnout.

Workshops, activities and performances from renowned artists will take place throughout the Latin Quarter from Friday June 21st to Sunday June 23rd.

Events taking place include a flashmob on Shop Street and a concert from Dead Mans Uke, with some events ticketed with an admission fee.

Share story:

Local TD says "not a peep" from Government over promised action on full-year student leases

There hasn’t been “a peep” from Government over promised action on students being forced to sign full year accommodation leases every ac...

Plans lodged for 64 new homes in Claregalway

Planning permission is being sought for a new development of 64 homes in Claregalway. Valcris Ltd is looking to build on a site at Droim na Gaoithe, behin...

Independent Ireland councillors unhappy after being "locked out" of power in new County Council

Local Independent Ireland councillors aren’t happy that they’ve been “locked out” of power in the new County Council, which meets ...

Call for "certainty" from HSE over future plan for Clifden Hospital once new amalgamated nursing unit is completed

There’s a call for “certainty” from the HSE over future plans for Clifden Hospital, once a long-awaited new nursing unit is built. Plann...