From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

Hundreds of residents and businesses in Ballinasloe are without a water supply this morning due to a burst watermain.

Homes and premises in the areas of Creagh, Glentaun, Hawthorn and surrounds are affected by the outage.

Irish Water and Galway County Council, Water Services are advising that customers in those areas will be without a supply of water today until approximately 4pm while repair works are underway.