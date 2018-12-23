Current track
Hundreds expected to brave cold water of Galway Bay on Christmas Day for charity

Written by on 23 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Hundreds of people are expected to brave the cold water of Galway Bay on Christmas Day in aid of charity.

The COPE Galway Annual Christmas Day Swim in Salthill raises funds for the organisations homeless, domestic abuse and senior support services.

The event will get underway at Blackrock, Salthill on Tuesday from 10am to 1pm – with around 500 people expected to attend.

Full details and registration can be found at Cope Galway.ie

