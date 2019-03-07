Hundreds expected to attend Galway Energy Summit

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Hundreds of people are expected to attend an energy summit in the city next week. (

It’s being organised by NUI Galway’s Energy Society – the only student-run energy summit in Ireland.

The aim of the society is to provide information about the needs, challenges and successes in the field of energy today.

Galway Energy Summit will take place at the Bailey Allen Hall at NUI Galway from noon next Tuesday.

It will include panel discussions on technology and changing our climate and an ‘Innovation, Energy and Careers Fair.’

Caoimhe Culhane from NUI Galway Energy Society says the change in our climate is worrying, to hear her tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…