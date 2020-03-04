Hundreds attend student protest over rent hikes at NUI Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Hundreds of students attended a protest at NUI Galway today to highlight a 4% rent increase in on campus accommodation.

The gathering was organised by the NUIG Students Union and a coalition of student groups and activists.

The crowd gathered at the Quad at the Aula Maxima this afternoon, chanting demands for affordable housing and to ‘freeze the four’.

It’s understood that Student Union president Clare Austick is currently meeting with the Management company behind Corrib Village and Goldcrest Village Student Accommodation over the rent increase.

A group of students have been occupying the Quadrangle at the University over the last number of days with tents pitched on the green areas of the Quad.

Soc Dem councillor Owen Hanley says students are frustrated over their voice not being heard.