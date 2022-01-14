Hundreds attend Eyre Square event ahead of further vigils for Aishling Murphy today

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

A series of vigils to remember Ashling Murphy will be held across the country today.

One takes place outside Leinster House at 4 o’clock this afternoon.

It’s being organised by The National Women’s Council which says “women must be safe in their homes and their communities.

There will also be a minutes silence at 4.30pm for those who cannot attend in person.

Last night saw hundreds of people attend a vigil in Eyre Square in memory of the murdered school teacher.

One of the organisers of last night’s event NUI Galway student Katie Harrington says it’s hoped the vigils will start an important conversation.