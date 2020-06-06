Hundreds attend Black Lives Matter city protest

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Hundreds of people turned out in Eyre Square this afternoon for a Black Lives Matter protest.

The event got underway around 2pm despite previous indications from organisers that the event had been cancelled amid social distancing concerns.

For almost 90 minutes, a range of speakers addressed the crowd, and led them in chants which included “Black Lives Matter”, “I can’t breathe” and “Racists Out”.

The crowd of several hundred people also took a knee in an act of solidarity, while some present also took the opportunity to call for an end to Ireland’s Direct Provision system.

While many in attendance made great efforts to adhere to social distancing regulations, others did not – prompting organisers to ask the crowd to respect the rules on several occasions.

Today’s event in the city coincides with a major protest outside the American Embassy in Dublin – which drew over 600 people.

The Health Minister had urged people to write to the American Embassy to make their views known on the killing of George Floyd – rather than turn out to protest today and break the regulations in place.