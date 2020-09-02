Humanitarian Assistance Scheme for Clifden householders affected by today’s flooding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Humanitarian Assistance Scheme has been announced for Clifden householders affected by today’s flooding

Water levels began recede this afternoon due to the tide lowering, after a morning of intense, heavy rainfall

Scoil Mhuire and Clifden Community School closed on the advice of local Gardaí and a number of houses in the area were evacuated by fire service water rescue teams after the Owenglen river overtopped following heavy rain.

Residents on the Ballyconneelly Road, in the Clifden Glen estate, and at the Station House Hotel were evacuated.

The Galway Fire & Rescue Service evacuated approximately 17 properties in total

A number of properties in the centre of Clifden also flooded

This evening Senator Sean Kyne confirmed that following representations to Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys the Humanitarian Assistance Scheme has been made available to householders in Clifden who have been affected by the unexpected and devastating flooding in the town.

In addition to the work underway by Council staff and the emergency services, staff from the Department of Social Protection are available in the local Intreo Office to provide support to householders impacted.

Senator Kyne says once the flooding subsides the clean-up operation will begin and through the Humanitarian Assistance Scheme support will be provided to the householders.

Senator Kyne has also been in contact with the Minister of State for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan in relation to the flooding as its root cause must be found and tackled

He says an assistance scheme can also be activated for local businesses and organisations if needed.

This scheme is usually administered by the Irish Red Cross on behalf of the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

Senator Kyne will be visiting Clifden tomorrow (Thursday) to meet with Cllr Mannion, Council Staff and locals affected.

The county council says the river surges are now receding with many locations being reopened to traffic

A number of diversions remain in place and motorists are urged to exercise caution and limit travel to essential journeys for the duration of the weather warning due hazardous driving conditions.

The R341 Clifden to Ballyconnely road remains closed and the N59 close to Kylemore Abbey is impassable

All now re-opened to traffic are the N59 on the approach to Clifden; N59 Recess; N59 Moyard and R336 Maam Village

However with expected further spells of heavy rainfall of another 15mm up to 9 tonight, Galway County Council staff remain on alert, and will continue to monitor conditions