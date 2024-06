Human remains found in Merlin Park area of Galway City understood to be of a historical nature

Apparent human remains found at a works site in Galway City are understood to be of a historical nature.

The skeletal remains were found on Thursday at a work site in the Merlin Park area.

Following the discovery, Gardai were alerted and the area was sealed off for examination.

The National Museum of Ireland was also notified.