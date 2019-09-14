Huge turnout in Oughterard for protest against direct provision

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There was a huge turnout in Oughterard earlier today for a march against direct provision.
Today’s action comes amid ongoing controversy over the potential establishment of a direct provision centre in a former hotel near the village.
Up to 800 people marched through Oughterard this afternoon with placards in a silent procession to highlight their opposition to such a move.
Many are keen to stress that their issue is with the direct provision system itself rather than those seeking asylum – as well as the ‘secrecy’ surrounding the proposal.
It’s also argued by some that Oughterard does not have the infrastructure or services in place to support a large influx of asylum seekers to the area.
Meanwhile, pressure remains on Deputy Noel Grealish to make a statement over comments he made about African migrants at a public meeting in Oughterard on Wednesday.