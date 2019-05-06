Huge turnout for tin whistle world record attempt in Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a huge turnout in Athenry this afternoon for a world record attempt for the most people gathered playing the tin whistle.

The event is organised by Film-maker Kamil Krolak – who has previously created viral videos ‘Galway is Happy’ and a street performance of ‘Galway Girl’ featuring over 15,000 people.

While huge crowds turned out at Athenry Community Park near the castle – they failed to break the current record of almost 1,100 tin whistles.

However, organisers are now busy filming the world’s biggest street performance of ‘The Fields of Athenry’ at The Square until 2pm.

They’re hopeful the video will go viral online and help promote Athenry to an international audience.

To hear from today’s performance, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 5…