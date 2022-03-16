Huge St Patrick’s Day Parade planned for Galway

Galway Bay FM newsroom – two years now, our city streets have been void of the energy and electricity that is uniquely created as groups and organisations parade through Galway in a sea of green, to honour our patron saint.

This year with the lifting of restrictions, up to 50 groups and organisations will return to delight audiences with a theme focused on peace.

Our reporter Ciara Mannion has been speaking to Galway City Council Tourism Officer Rory Lehmann:

Ahead of the much anticipated parade which as you just heard kicks off at NUIG at 11.30am tomorrow, MACNAS is just one of the acts who have been busy rehearsing for their performance.

Our reporter Aisling Bolton-Dowling caught up with some of the drummers as they got their rhythm in sync for the spectacle: