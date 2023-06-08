Huge gorse fire brought under control outside Galway city last night

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A massive gorse fire just outside Galway city was brought under control after several hours last night.

It broke out in the afternoon in an area of commanage, between the townlands of Tonabrocky and Boleybeg, and smoke is still visible in the area this morning.

Gorse fires just north of Galway City tonight, seen from Rahoon. pic.twitter.com/ttocJYfMNY — Chris | Earthbound 🚀 (@EarthboundFilms) June 7, 2023

A section of the Rahoon Road was closed to traffic for a time, and it’s understood fire services from the city, Athenry and An Ceathrú Rua attended the scene.

Fire City – image via Twitter John Connolly

Local councillor John Connolly says it was brought under control after several hours, and fire services were there until close to midnight

Councillor Connolly describes the scene as he came across it: