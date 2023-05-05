Huge excitement among Athenry public following announcement of 1,500 new jobs

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s excitement and a slight sense of disbelief in Athenry this evening following the announcement of 1,500 new jobs this morning.

US medtech firm Dexcom is to build it’s first manufacturing facility in Europe at IDA lands in the town.

There’ll be 1,000 full-time jobs over a five year period, and 500 construction jobs while the facility is being built over a two-year period.

Sarah Slevin and David Nevin were in Athenry today, to speak to VP of Global Operations at Dexacom, Barry Egan, and Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney.

We also ventured into Athenry to get reaction from the public to today’s announcement.