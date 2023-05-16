Huge crowd gathers in city for launch of Galway International Arts Festival programme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A huge crowd filled the Blue Room at the Dean Hotel in the city for the launch of the Galway International Arts Festival programme.

The two-week annual festival kicks off on July 17th , and will see 119 individual events being held across Galway until July 30th.

This year, the Big Top returns for live music, the Festival Garden is back at Eyre Square, along with a jam-packed programme of theatre, music and visual arts events.

Our reporter Sarah Slevin attended the launch today to hear about the programme and soak up the atmosphere: