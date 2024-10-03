Galway Bay FM

3 October 2024

~1 minutes read

HSE West Winter Vaccination Programme gets underway this week

Share story:
HSE West Winter Vaccination Programme gets underway this week

The HSE West’s Winter Vaccination Programme is getting underway this week across Galway.

Older people, at-risk groups and health care workers are urged to get vaccinated against both the flu and COVID-19.

Both are recommended for people aged 60 and over, those who are pregnant, or those with long term health conditions.

Vaccines are free for eligible people from participating GP practices and pharmacies.

Last winter, over 7 thousand people were hospitalised with COVID-19, and another 4 thousand with flu.

Share story:

Huge drop in electric car sales in Galway so far this year

There’s been a huge drop in electric car sales in Galway so far this year. Figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry show just 478 were s...

HSE West Winter Vaccination Programme now underway in Galway

The HSE West’s Winter Vaccination Programme is getting underway this week across Galway Older people, at-risk groups and health care workers are urg...

An Bord Pleanala approves transformative public transport corridor in Galway City

An Bord Pleanala has approved the transformative “Bus Connects” Cross-City Link project in Galway City. It’ll see a new dedicated 4km transp...

Minister Paschal Donohue in Galway for series of engagements

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohue is in Galway today for a series of engagements. His first stop this morning is Athenry – where he...