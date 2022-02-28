HSE West urged to provide additional mental health supports for young people sitting Leaving Cert

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A county councillor is calling for the HSE West to provide additional mental health supports to young people sitting the Leaving Cert.

Councillor Evelyn Parsons says figures show that two-third of students wanted to have a hybrid model available again this year.

She argues the prolonged uncertainty, as well as the late decision to offer a written only exam, has caused undue stress and anxiety.

At this month’s meeting of the Health Forum West, she wanted to know if the HSE is putting additional mental health supports in place.

In response, HSE officials said while they are not offering direct services, they do fund organisations that do – such as Jigsaw or Mindspace.

Councillor Parsons says the HSE could be doing more to directly help young people facing a very stressful year.