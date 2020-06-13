HSE West to run series of initiatives for Men’s Health week from Monday

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE West is to run a number of initiatives next week as part of Men’s Health Week. (15/06)

The health body is working with local voluntary organisations, including city-based heart and stroke charity Croí, to provide information and raise awareness around men’s health.

Themes to be promoted during the week include mental health, heart health, cancer and disease prevention, physical activity, healthy lifestyles and alcohol consumption levels.

They’ll be the focus of pre-recorded virtual panel discussions which will be broadcast on the Croí website and various social media platforms, including Facebook, from Monday.