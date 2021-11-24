HSE West questioned on impact of pub reopening on drug and alcohol related presentations

Galway Bay FM newsroom- A county councillor has questioned the HSE on the number of presentations to emergency departments related to alcohol or drug abuse since the reopening of pubs and nightclubs.

Councillor Donagh Killalea told a meeting of the Health Forum West that he has been advised of a rise in the number of spiking incidents, particularly involving young girls.

He said he has also received reports of some needling incidents.

The Fianna Fail Councillor said many such incidents are reported to have taken place in the city, with many young people resident in the county now more hesitant about socialising in the city centre.

Ann Cosgrove, Chief Operating Officer at, Saolta said hospitals in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon have not noted any increase in these types of presentations since the re-opening of pubs and nightclubs.

She added that data relating to alcohol or drug related presentations is not specifically recorded across the sites.

Councillor Killalea said data on the subject would be valuable.

