HSE warned Loughrea campaigners will not give up fight to restore day centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE is being warned that campaigners in Loughrea are not giving up their fight to restore the Seven Springs Day Centre.

The purpose-built centre has been closed to provide more space at St. Brendan’s Community Nursing Unit.

The centre is to be relocated to another building on the site – which campaigners say comes nowhere near the same quality as the original centre.

In the meantime, day services are being provided at the Loughrea Hotel, a move deeply unpopular with users and their families.

A local petition has gathered almost 2,500 signatures and there’s been a number of protests over the past year.

Chair of the Concerned Citizens Group is Mattie Quinn.