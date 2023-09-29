Galway Bay FM

29 September 2023

~1 minutes read

HSE use of weedkiller at Merlin Park lands described as “abhorrent and distressing”

Share story:
HSE use of weedkiller at Merlin Park lands described as “abhorrent and distressing”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE’s use of weedkiller at lands around Merlin Park are “abhorrent and distressing” to the general public.

That’s the view of Green Party city councillor Martina O’ Connor, who’s raised the issue at a meeting of the HSE Health Forum West.

An outdated practice is how she describes the use of weedkiller, allegedly being spread “all over” the hospital grounds.

She claims the poisonous substance is being sprayed around flower beds, trees, and even potholes that wildlife and dogs drink from.

She argues it’s completely at odds with national biodiversity guidelines and points out that Galway City Council is effectively managing Merlin lands under its control.

In response, the HSE confirmed it has employed qualified specialists to complete assessments of the HSE-owned lands.

It says these experts will produce detailed reports with guidance and recommendations on the right approach to landscaping and maintenance in future.

Share story:

100-plus new jobs for Galway across 3 city tech firms

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than 100 new jobs will be announced for Galway on Monday across three city tech firms. Enterprise Minister Simon Cove...

Minister O’Gorman appoints Advisory Board to the Director of Authorised Intervention Tuam

Galway Bay FM newsroom-Minister Roderick O’Gorman has appointed the Advisory Board to the Director of Authorised Intervention Tuam and it includes Mothe...

Galway RNLI volunteer crew presented with long service awards

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Seven members of the Galway RNLI crew have been presented with long service awards Each time the crew members respond to th...

Catherine Connolly slams 'deliberately confusing' reports into spinal surgeries at Temple Street

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Catherine Connolly is slamming reports into the spinal surgery controversy at Temple Street Hospital. Speaki...