HSE urges Galway public to consider all care options before attending ED over bank holiday weekend

Galway Bay fm newsroom – As the June bank holiday approaches the HSE is encouraging the public to consider all care options before attending Emergency Departments in Galway city and county.

The HSE says the initiative aims to protect EDs for those patients who need urgent and emergency care.

This year, hospitals have reported record numbers of patients presenting at emergency departments for care and treatment, including a sharp increase in the number of patients who are seen and treated in the ED and then discharged without requiring admission to hospital.

The HSE says many of these patients could have been treated at other healthcare services such as Injury Units, GP and GP out of hour services and pharmacies.

Patients who attend EDs for routine and non-urgent treatment are being advised that they will experience very long waiting times over the coming weekend and into early next week.

The HSE is asking the public to consider all healthcare options before attending ED including attending Roscommon Injury Unit, a GP or Westdoc out of hours service.