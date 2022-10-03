HSE urged to make agricultural land at Toghermore available for local use

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- The HSE is being urged to make agricultural lands at the Toghermore campus on the outskirts of Tuam available for local use.

Local councillor Donagh Killilea told a meeting of the Health Forum West that it’s a “fine bank of land” lying idle.

Toghermore House currently houses mental health services, which will move to the Old Grove Hospital once ongoing redevelopment of that site is completed.

Councillor Killilea says there’s a significant parcel of agricultural land at Toghermore that local farmers could make good use of.