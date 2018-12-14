HSE to work with Galway Autism Partnership to secure vital funding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE is to work with Galway Autism Partnership to ensure the charity can keep operating.

The community-based group was set up in 2011 and provides supports and services to autistic people and their families in the city and county.

GAP says despite huge fundraising efforts, it needs 75 thousand euro more to continue on a sustainable basis.

