HSE to take over Cancer Care West building at UHG in fight against coronavirus

The Saolta Hospital Group has assumed control of a Cancer Care West residential centre on the grounds of UHG as a strategic resource in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Inis Aoibhinn is a 33 bed residential centre designed to provide residential care for people receiving radiotherapy treatment at UHG.

Following an urgent request from UHG management earlier this week, Cancer Care West has made the facility available to the hospital.

The service is currently being used by 27 patients who will now be cared for at the Harbour Hotel at the Docks.

It’s not yet known whether Inis Aoibhinn will be used to house healthcare staff or as extra bed capacity for patients dealing with the coronavirus.

