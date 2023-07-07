HSE to suspend admissions to Clifden Hospital due to staffing issues

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE is to suspend admissions to Clifden District Hospital from Monday week for two weeks due to staffing issues.

Attempts to secure agency staff to cover the period proved unsuccessful.

Admissions to respite and short stay beds will stop on Monday the 17th, and resume on Monday, July 31st.

The hospital will remain open for day care and other services will continue to operate as normal.

The HSE says it’s undertaking the planned pause due to ongoing staffing challenges – including the need to allow hardworking staff to take long overdue leave.

It adds it’s been unable to secure sufficient agency staff to cover the two week period.

In a statement, it further advises that during that time, respite and stepdown care can be availed of at the Merlin Park Community Nursing Unit in Galway City.