HSE to “revisit” decision on Seven Springs Day Centre in Loughrea

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE is to “revisit” the controversial decision to stop using the Seven Springs Day Centre in Loughrea.

The situation prompted a local campaign which held numerous protests and drew thousands of local signatures in a petition.

Their issue is that the HSE is discontinuing use of the purpose built day centre, and replacing it with an allegedly inferior building at St. Brendans’ CNU.

But the HSE had argued that the space had to be integrated into the unit to provide more space to meet with health regulations.

At last night’s meeting of the Health Forum West, a commitment was given to Councillors Donagh Killilea, Evelyn Parsons and Liam Carroll that the HSE will review the entire situation.

Councillor and County Cathaoirleach, Liam Carroll, says the committment is a welcome one.