HSE to redevelop a building on-campus for the Loughrea Day Centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE has confirmed the redevelopment of a building on-campus for the Loughrea Day Centre will begin shortly.

This follows a long period of disagreements and protests about the partial relocation of the day centre to Loughrea Hotel.

Currently, the facility is operating just one day a week at St Brendan’s, and a further three days at the hotel.

A full accommodation review was carried out for a new state of the art Day Care facility for Older Persons at St Brendans.

Breda Crehan Roche, Chief Officer in Community Healthcare West, explains the barriers to the project: