HSE to re-examine possibility of providing X-Ray services at Tuam Primary Care Centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Saolta officials are to revert to examine the possibility of providing x-ray services at Tuam Primary Care Centre.

The Department of Health allocated 700 thousand euro for the provision of the services in late 2017.

However, last year it was revealed that the services could not be rolled out at the primary care centre due to the nature of the Public Private Partnership Contract.

At a meeting of the health forum this week, Joe Hoare of HSE Estates said there has been a difficulty with providing x-ray services at the primary care centre as the HSE doesn’t have control of the asset.

He said the old health care centre was considered but deemed not to be the optimum solution.

Joe Hoare said the HSE is hoping to have another look at the PPP solution and trying to build a business case for what it feels would be the optimum route.

