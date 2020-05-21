HSE to provide PPE to Cuan Mhuire treatment centre in Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE is to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Cuan Mhuire treatment centre in Athenry.

That’s according to Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton who contacted the HSE on its behalf.

It comes following a massive public response to an appeal for PPE by the centre’s management team last week.

Based in Coolarne Athenry, Cuan Mhuire is Ireland’s largest voluntary provider of addiction treatment services and residential rehabilitation.

The centre’s appeal for protective supplies was due to a lack of proper equipment at the centre and the financial strain purchasing additional PPE was having on its operations.

Deputy Naughton says it’s vital that treatment services are able to continue during this very difficult period.

For more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..