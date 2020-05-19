HSE to provide increased funding to Pieta House as group considers future of Tuam base

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The government has sanctioned increased funding is to be provided by the HSE to Pieta House.

It comes as concerns have been raised over a proposal which could see the Pieta House base in Tuam downgraded to hub status.

It’s understood the group executive is considering such a downgrade of nine of its existing 15 centres to such status as part of cost cutting measures as well as possible redundancies.

The Tuam centre opened in late 2013 and provides free therapy for those engaging in or at risk of self-harm, those with suicidal ideation and those bereaved as a result of suicide.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, the Minister for Mental Health and Older People, Jim Daly TD has confirmed increased funding is to be provided by the HSE to Pieta House nationally.

In addition to the continuation of the existing HSE funding of €2.03m per year, the HSE and Pieta House have now formally agreed to additional funding of €114,608 per month.

The HSE has committed to provide cash flow support on a monthly basis, with the position to be reviewed after each quarter.

The funding is being provided to fund an additional 300 hours of high-risk clients

The announcement of further government funding comes as the organisation raised 4 million euro last week in their sunrise appeal following the cancellation of their darkness into light fundraising event due to current coronavirus restrictions.

The organisation will now conduct a review on how to best spend the new funding nationwide, with a decision to be made on its Tuam centre in the coming weeks.