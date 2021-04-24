HSE to open a walk in Covid test centre in Tuam from Monday

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The HSE has confirmed that a walk in Covid Test Centre is to be opened in Tuam from Monday morning.

The Centre, which will be located at the Irish Wheelchair Centre at the Glebe, will be open from 11am to 7pm from Monday to Wednesday inclusive.

No GP Referral will be needed and the test is free.

The requirements for people attending is that they must be from within 30km (20 miles) of the centre, be over 16, have a photo ID, and provide a phone number so they can be contacted with their results.

Recent figures showed that Tuam Local Electoral Area is the worst in the County with an incidence rate of 171.7 per 100,000 as compared to the national figure of 131.7 over the same period.

Tuam Councillor, Fianna Fail’s Colm Keaveney welcomed the announcement saying that it was an opportunity for the authorities to map out and design a local plan based on the increase in the transmission of Covid 19 in the Tuam Area.