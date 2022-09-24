HSE to meet with local representatives on future of Clifden District Hospital

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – HSE management are to meet with local representatives on Monday where the future of Clifden District Hospital will be discussed.

Families were contacted by the HSE yesterday, informing them that respite services will not be available from next week.

Instead, they’re being told they will have to avail of services at Merlin Park Hospital in Galway City.

It’s understood the issue relates to lack of staff – Galway Bay FM News has contacted the HSE for clarification but as of this morning has not received a response.

Councillor Eileen Mannion also confirmed that a public meeting on the future of the hospital will take place tomorrow afternoon.