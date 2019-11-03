HSE to make submission on new emergency department at UHG to An Bord Pleanala in coming weeks

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE is to make an initial submission for a long-awaited new emergency department at UHG to An Bord Pleanala in the coming weeks.

That’s according to Health Minister Simon Harris, who says the initial application will be followed by a full planning application early next year.

The new ED would be a five story building at the existing UHG site at Newcastle, and would also include new maternity and paediatric units as well as theatres and beds.

University Hospital Galway has consistently been one of the most overcrowded hospitals in the country in recent years.

It’s expected while a full planning application will be lodged in early 2020, it could be five years before the building is fully completed.

Health Minister Simon Harris told Galway Bay FM news an initial application will be lodged very shortly.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 5…