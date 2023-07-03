HSE to lodge plans for ambulance base in Recess in coming weeks

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE has confirmed it will submit a planning application for an ambulance base in Recess, Connemara in the coming weeks.

The base will be located at an existing Community Health Centre building which requires significant refurbishment work.

Recess was announced as the location for the new base last year, after a long-running local campaign for improved services in the region.

The base was expected to be delivered by the start of this year, but delays were encountered in the planning process due to environmental concerns.

Deputy Ó Cúiv says it’s positive to hear plans for that base are finally progressing.