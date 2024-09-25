25 September 2024
~1 minutes read
HSE to investigate 3-month long waiting lists for X-Ray services in Tuam
The HSE is to investigate three-month long waiting lists for X-Ray services in Tuam.
The long-awaited, multi-million euro services at Tuam Primary Care Centre were only officially opened this year.
But a meeting of the HSE Health Forum West heard this week that something appears to have gone very wrong – with waiting lists of between 8 and 12 weeks.
Councillor Donagh Killilea was assured that the situation will be investigated – and he spoke to David Nevin.