25 September 2024

HSE to investigate 3-month long waiting lists for X-Ray services in Tuam

The HSE is to investigate three-month long waiting lists for X-Ray services in Tuam.

The long-awaited, multi-million euro services at Tuam Primary Care Centre were only officially opened this year.

But a meeting of the HSE Health Forum West heard this week that something appears to have gone very wrong – with waiting lists of between 8 and 12 weeks.

Councillor Donagh Killilea was assured that the situation will be investigated – and he spoke to David Nevin.

