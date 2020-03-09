HSE to hold free mental health training programme in the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The HSE will host a special mental health training programme in Salthill tomorrow.

The Safetalk training course is a free half day programme designed to give participants the skills to help identify and help those struggling with suicidal thoughts.

It’s hoped those learning the skills will be able to intervene with vulnerable people and help them connect with mental health resources.

The Safetalk course will take place in the Galway Bay Hotel tomorrow morning and registration is required.