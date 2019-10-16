HSE to dispose of former psychiatric campus in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The HSE is in the process disposing of the well known St. Brigid’s Hospital campus in Ballinasloe.

The site was a psychiatric service centre until 2013, when the services were removed from Ballinasloe and consolidated in Galway City.

Currently the majority of the campus is vacant, with the poor condition of the buildings a major concern to locals.

Oak Grove House is the last operational building on site and provides mental health care for people with an intellectual disability.

The issue was raised in the Seanad yesterday by Fine Gael Senator Maura Hopkins.

Senator Hopkins says a report on the future of the site completed by the OPW, needs to be published as soon as possible.

Speaking in the Chamber, she says action needs to be taken before the buildings are lost

