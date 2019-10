Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A business case has been submitted to the HSE to bring GPs in Gort and Kinvara into the Westdoc service.

The application is led by Community Healthcare West and aims to secure the necessary funds to deliver the emergency service to South Galway.

The out of hours urgent GP service provides coverage in parts of Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.

