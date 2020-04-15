HSE to begin testing at nursing homes where no clusters have been found

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE is to start testing nursing home residents living where no Covid-19 clusters have been found.

Yesterday saw the country’s highest number of deaths in a single day recorded, with a further 41 people losing their lives after being infected with the virus.

Galway has recorded 23 new cases of COVID 19 bringing the county’s total to 220.

406 people have now died nationwide, while there are 11,479 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

187 of the deaths occurred in nursing homes.

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan says his team is trying to stop the virus getting into nursing homes in the first place….